Woman No Longer Attracted to Husband Due to His ‘Terrible Diet’

A woman on Reddit is struggling with how to confront her husband's "terrible" eating habits.

"I have been married to my husband for a year and a half. He’s a wonderful person and a great father to our baby son. However, his diet is driving me absolutely crazy," she wrote on Reddit.

"In the run of a typical day he’ll eat things like the following: ramen noodles, frozen pizza rolls, huge chocolate chip cookies, kettle chips, frozen mozzarella sticks, jerky sticks, Dairy Queen burgers," she continued, noting he makes "zero" effort to eat healthy.

"I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m the picture of healthy eating, but it’s literally like he’s purposely trying to eat as much garbage as possible. He is gaining weight as a result of this, especially around his stomach and face, and I’m losing attraction to him," the woman admitted.

She is also "worried about his health," as his dad is also very "overweight and unhealthy."

"I’ve mentioned this to him gently/in passing, and he gets so defensive. 'I don’t eat bad,' 'those foods aren’t even bad' ... it’s like arguing with a wall, because the foods he is eating are objectively terrible for you. I’m at a loss as to what to do at this point," she concluded.

Users in the comments section offered some advice for the frustrated wife.

"Tell him that you love him and want to be with him for a long time, but that you’ve noticed that his diet has gotten worse and it worries you. I wouldn’t call his food 'bad' or 'gross.' He’s eating food that is not great for his long-term health if that’s all he eats, but the food itself isn’t bad, and he isn’t bad for wanting to eat it," one person wrote.

"You're totally within your rights to tell him he needs to go for a full health check and tell a doctor everything he's eating. The doctor will set him straight on what will happen to him if he continues down this road," another commented.

"Has he had his cholesterol checked? And his blood pressure? Numbers don’t lie, and a genuine health threat from a doctor might be more powerful than hearing it from you," someone else advised.