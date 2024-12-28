Woman Pretends to Be Her Dead Identical Twin For Family Members, Finally Reveals Secret

TikTok user @annie_niu almost took their dark family secret to their graves.

The social media influencer, Annie Niu, revealed to her followers that she had been pretending to be her dead twin sister to protect her family's feelings for years, however, she finally revealed the big secret to some of them.

“POV: You finally told your family that your twin sister pass away five years ago, and they took down every single family photo that had her in it,” she captioned her first viral TikTok clip alongside visuals of her crying and the home, missing all of their 17 family photos that were previously hung.

In a follow up video, Niu explained that she didn't tell her grandparents or her extended family about her sister's passing from viral meningitis years prior. Her father made this major decision, but finally revealed that his daughter died to his own mother (Niu's grandmother), while she was on her deathbed. He told her that her granddaughter would be waiting for her on the other side.

“I think it’s because he didn’t wanna withhold this information but he also didn’t wanna cause them any heartbreak,” she theorized as to the reason the scheme was created. “And God forbid they are 92 and something happens.”

Every holiday, Niu partook in the ruse to keep her dead sister's memory alive. Even now, her grandfather still believes that she is alive. Meanwhile, other family members that learned of the news, reacted negatively. Her aunts removed all traces of her sister in their family home.

“Imagine my surprise when I took my kids to go visit my grandpa and I look on the walls and none of our photos are there," she said.

Surprisingly, some of Niu's followers helped their families with similar ruses, while other commenters were shocked that they could keep the lie going for so long.