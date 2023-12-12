Woman Refuses to Lend Cash to ‘Irresponsible’ Friend Who Blew First Loan Instead of Taking Care of Child

A woman on Reddit is tired of giving her financially irresponsible friend "handouts," especially after her friend blew the last cash she gave her.

"I have been friends with my best friend Jill for a number of years now. She and I have been through a lot of ups and downs together, but have been solid in our friendship the entire time. Jill and her husband had a child [three] years ago and I love them to death. I would do anything possible for them. Jill has been very vocal in her desire for another baby, and is trying to conceive again," she wrote on Reddit.

The woman noted Jill and her husband "struggle financially," and that every month they ask friends for money to help cover "rent or their bills." Despite their tight financial situation, the couple will order out to "indulge in their habits" when they have any "spare money."

READ MORE: Man Slams Wealthy Sister for Not Lending Money to Save Dog’s Life

"I have helped them several times as well, as I don’t want to see them be evicted. About [six] months ago, I came into an inheritance when my great aunt passed away. It wasn’t much, but enough for me to have a nice starter retirement fund and some money for an upcoming vacation for my husband and I," she stated. "Jill asked me if I could help her, and I ended up giving her a somewhat large amount of money (more than just a couple hundred dollars, but nothing crazy) so she could keep caught up on bills for a couple months," the woman shared.

Unfortunately, her friend ended up "spending it all and saving none of it," so she was frustrated when Jill recently called her to ask for money for groceries.

The woman told her friend she would not lend her any more money, but would buy her some groceries so her child could eat.

"Jill complained, saying that I should help her family because I was not struggling like she and her child are. I became angry and said 'And you want another one when you can’t even care for the one you have now without handouts from everyone?' Jill became upset, called me an a--hole and hung up. She is now not speaking to me," she concluded.

READ MORE: Man Cancels Vacation With Wife After She Spends $5,000 on Ex’s Car

In the comments section, readers suggested the woman would be doing a "disservice" by bailing her friend out again financially.

"...You are doing your friend a disservice. You think you’re helping her but at this point you are enabling her. Stop all financial help. Tell her your inheritance has been spent or is inaccessible due to it being in a retirement fund or whatever you need to say. If she asks for money, tell her you can’t afford it. If she says she has no food then look up local food banks or suggest food stamps. If everyone bails her out then nothing will ever change," one person wrote.

"The issue with Jill and her husband is that they live beyond her means, and they are financially irresponsible. They would never learn if they had a financial crutch constantly bailing them out," another commented.

"If your friendship is dependent on you funding her life, it isn't a friendship," someone else offered.