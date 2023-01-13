Woman Claims She Needs Personal Bodyguard Because She’s ‘So Hot’

A woman from Arizona says she's ready to hire a bodyguard to stop men from hitting on her in public — because she's just that hot.

According to The Mirror, self-proclaimed "gym junkie" Monica Huldt, 37, enjoys working out five days a week, but she does not enjoy the advances she gets from men while getting her sweat on.

Now, she's considering putting up some cold hard cash to hire a bodyguard.

"I would happily pay $3,000 a month for someone who does a good job and can scare people off," Huldt told The Mirror.

Huldt wants to find someone who can accompany her to the gym and photo shoots to scare off flirty men who might attempt to approach her.

"He wouldn't even have to do that much work. Just coming with me to the gym and some photo shoots. I wouldn't want to have him around 24/7. That would be too much," she clarified.

But a personal bodyguard might actually make sense for the Instagram model: Huldt has had several scary encounters over the years, one of which included a stalker.

"This guy would text me pretending to be other people, like the lady that does my eyelashes, a photographer I've worked with, and even a doctor. It was super creepy, and I had to block all the numbers he would text from. I still have no real idea who he was. He was just this random man," she told the tabloid.

In another instance, a man allegedly tried to pull her into an alley when she was in Sweden.

"I was waiting for the train, and a guy started trying to chat me up. When I tried to leave because my train came, he grabbed my leg as I was running up the stairs at the train station and tried to pull me into an alley," Huldt told The Mirror.

"Thankfully, people came, and he ran off, but it was so scary. I shudder at what might have happened if he hadn't been interrupted," she continued.

While it does make Huldt "feel good" that so many men find her "attractive," she just "wants to be left alone so she can get in and get out [of the gym]."

Huldt shared she is happily married. She told The Mirror that her husband isn't worried about the many men who try in vain to court his wife. He is, however, concerned for her safety, especially when she's alone.