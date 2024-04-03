Would You Let It Slide? Woman’s Boyfriend Follows Female Friend’s ‘Sexually Explicit’ Private Instagram

A woman on Reddit feels uncomfortable her boyfriend is following his female friend's sexually explicit social media account.

"My fiancé has a female friend that does OnlyFans for a living. She has a normal public Instagram account, and a private account that she uses to promote her OnlyFans," she wrote.

She previously told her fiancé that it makes her uncomfortable and that she finds it "disrespectful that he follows her private account where she is posting sexually explicit content," especially after the two made comments about "each other being attractive."

"I never said he couldn’t be friends with her or even told him that he needs to unfollow her, all I said is him following her private account makes me uncomfortable and feels disrespectful to me," she explained.

However, after confronting her boyfriend, he got "extremely defensive and said I don’t trust him and he can’t dictate what his friends post."

"It honestly hurts me that I even have to bring this up to him and that he doesn’t see why it is hurtful," she concluded.

Users sounded off in the comments, with many suggesting she should end her relationship.

"For me this would be on par with soliciting nudes from his friend. He literally has an active subscription to her nudes, and for all we know actually subs to her. And you are expected to be okay with him j---ing to her, and probably even be around them together? Nah, not in a million years," one person wrote.

"Do you really want to go into a marriage with a guy that likes to look at his friend naked? And fight with him the whole time because he keeps doing it and you keep feeling like s--t? Trust me, it’s much easier to cancel an engagement than it is to divorce later," another chimed in.

"He's not just engaging with her as a friend, on her friends account. He's engaging with her as a professional sex worker, selling her services on her professional account. This isn't him controlling what she posts, it's him deciding to follow her in the place where he knows she will be posting sexually charged images to sell her services as a sex worker. It's like the guys who make Tinder profiles just to 'find friends.' That's not what Tinder is for," someone else commented.