Frustrated Husband on Reddit Claims Wife Loves SHINee K-Pop Star More Than Him

A husband on Reddit shared his frustrations with his K-pop-loving wife, who he claims loves SHINee's Minho more than him.

The 28-year-old man started his post by saying that he and his 28-year-old wife have been married for two years now.

"It was an arranged marriage but she seemed perfect for me. That was until I found out about the other man," he said ominously.

The "other man" in their relationship is the South Korean singer and rapper Minho from the iconic K-pop boy group SHINee, which is also made up of Onew, Key, Taemin, and the late Jonghyun.

"She loves me and she does show it and she never compares me to him but I can't help but feel insecure when she's yelling at another man's abs as he's dancing to a song.

The husband then detailed his "last straw" with his K-pop-obsessed wife.

"She spent money on a concert for SHINee which I was fine with as I like their music too, but as 'Body Rhythm' came on she started (quite literally) foaming at the mouth and screaming. I told her she was being weird and asked if she loved him more than me. She said yes and continued with her concert," he claimed.

He went on to claim that his wife ignored him by continuing to "ring ding dong" which is a reference to the popular SHINee song.

"I broke and yelled that she never loved me in the first place and to that she looked at me and continued ring ding dong-ing. But after the concert she got pissed at me for suggesting such a thing," he continued.

"Its been a couple of weeks now and I've tried to be fine but its been replaying in my mind. I've locked myself in my room as I'm typing this and i don't [know] what to do," the man said.

He added that he does feel "guilty" over the tense encounter with his wife but is "sad that she doesn't seem to show me the same love and she shows Minho."

"I know SHINee have helped her through some of her roughest patches but I want to be that to her as well and not feel inferior to a group of Korean men," he said.

In an update to the post, the man revealed that his wife came across his Reddit post on Twitter and he told her it was his post, which resulted in a "long conversation."

"She elaborated to me just how much SHINee kept her sane especially when her chronic depression was at its worse. She reassured me that she loved me and that would never change and that the love she had for SHINee and the love she had for me were different and incomparable," he wrote.

In the end, the husband said he felt "comforted" and felt bad for his overreaction about his wife's passion for SHINee.

He even decided to look for tickets for their tour for his wife.

"I'm currently trying to see if I can get tickets to any tours coming up,, and maybe even fly her out to see them. I love her so much, and I've accepted that sometimes it's okay to be second to choi minho because at the end of the day I'm her husband and I'm the one she'll come home to everyday," he said.