‘Narcissistic’ Dad Offended Daughter Won’t Fund His Retirement

A woman is fuming after realizing her dad's nice gesture has come with a price.

"So my husband and I recently had a baby. We’ve been together for over 10 years. We have our own apartment, it’s a little small so we do eventually want to upgrade. My dad lives alone in a three-edroom house which is fully paid off. He’s semi-retired, retired early and has a really good pension but still works part time," the woman wrote on Reddit, adding that her dad is a "narcissistic functioning alcoholic."

"I have had a long history of issues with him and if it wasn’t for wanting a nicer place for the baby I wouldn’t even be considering this. He would love nothing more than to spend his days drinking and watching Netflix, but he has to work a bit still because his pension doesn’t cover all his bills. Just two months ago he was in the ICU for alcohol poisoning," she continued.

After she gave birth, her dad offered to let them move into his house, and initially said they just had to pay for the utilities.

"I THOUGHT this was a way of him reaching out for help. If we live there then he would be able to see us and his grandbaby more often and maybe he wouldn’t be so lonely and drink so much. Well fast forward to now, we discussed it more in depth and he wants to do $30,000 worth of [renovations] to the basement before we move in, which he wants us to pay for in monthly payments once we move in which… OK fine, fair enough," she recalled.

Then her dad told her he plans to stop working in a couple of years, "travel the world and take out $30-$40,000 against the house to do so, at which point he would ‘have to’ start charging us rent (amount unknown) to pay for that loan," she added.

Now she believes her dad expects her and her husband to "fund his retirement and drinking."

"The whole point of us moving in was we would save money, now we’re basically going to be back to paying what we are in rent now, stuck in a house that we have no equity in which he could literally sell at any point," the woman concluded.

In the comments section, readers backed the woman and slammed her dad.

"Even if it saved you money, which it does not sound like it will, raising your baby in the house with a narcissistic alcoholic is not a good plan for your family. If the choice is money or peace, choose peace," one person wrote.

"You know well that with a narcissist, you can expect a spectacular tantrum when you say no to anything. It sounds like you've navigated that all your life. I hope you can take reassurance that you are doing the right thing here as he berates you, tries to manipulate you, etc. You can say to yourself, 'I had to grow up with this, but my baby doesn't,'" another commented.

"His narcissism plus the financial expectations aside, why would you want to move in with an alcoholic? I think maybe just stay at your current place until you can afford an upgrade that doesn't involve your dad," someone else advised.