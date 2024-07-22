Husband Makes Wife Look ‘Inconsiderate’ for Picking Up Family’s Restaurant Check

A man on Reddit was confused after his wife got upset with him for picking up the entire check during a recent family outing.

"My wife and I, along with my mother and aunt, went out to lunch today. The previous day, my wife and I had agreed we would try to pay for our own share of the bill rather than having my mother or aunt get it," the man began.

However, the night before the lunch, after his "wife had gone to sleep," he told his mom that he "would just grab the check rather than mess around and fight over the bill."

"I did forget to mention this to my wife (I work overnights and had just started my shift, and by the end I had forgotten). So anyway, at lunch today when the check came, they asked if we wanted separate checks or all on one? I responded, all on one is fine, then my wife said she had thought we were getting our own. I said we could just get it. This maybe happened over 2 or 3 seconds and I didn't think much of it," he continued.

After lunch, his wife told him he "put her in a position where she said she came off very inconsiderate with her comment about getting our own checks (and thus, others would be paying their own)."

"I assured her no one thought that and it was not a big deal, but was still angry that I had put her in the position and she would have never said anything if I had told her prior to lunch. I apologized for not letting her know in advance, as I never want to hurt my wife's feelings, but I maintained it wasn't a big deal, no one thought that she was being inconsiderate at all," he concluded.

Users in the comments told the man to apologize to his wife.

"OK, so you just happened to talk to your mother and change the thing agreed to with your wife and then, like, you just forgot to mention it to her until you are all at the table. Right. Soft [you're the a--hole] for agreeing to something with your wife and then letting your mother convince you to do otherwise. Be an adult, keep your word," one person wrote.

"You are a team, be on the same page," another commented.

"Apologize for not telling her and putting her in that position. The end. Do not maintain that it was not a big deal and that no one thought she was being inconsiderate. It is a lie. She thinks it is a big deal, and she thinks she sounded inconsiderate. Is she no one? She is your wife, you love her, you put her in a false position due to lack of communication, do better. She is not asking a lot of you here," someone else chimed in.