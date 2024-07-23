Man Tells Sister Not to Bring Girlfriend to Grandfather’s Funeral: ‘Would Cause Drama’

A man on Reddit described a sticky situation regarding his grandfather's funeral and his sister's girlfriend. He was even voted an "a--hole" by the Am I The A--hole community.

In his post, the man explained, "My (26M) grandfather recently passed away after suffering from Alzheimer's for years. ... During the planning of his funeral, my sister and I discussed who would attend, and she mentioned bringing her girlfriend."

He claimed that he has always supported his sister's relationship, but that their family does not.

"They haven't met her girlfriend and aren't wanting to, so I didn't think it was a good idea. When I told my sister that bringing her girlfriend to the funeral would cause drama, she got upset," he said.

Plus, it turns out that her girlfriend is actually her fiancée.

"She said she doesn't feel 'safe' without her girlfriend there. I offered to stay with her during the entire service if she felt uncomfortable around certain family members, but she insisted on bringing her girlfriend. She said they are engaged, so her girlfriend is basically family whether others like it or not," he wrote.

He continued, "I told her it seemed like she just wanted drama and that if she felt she had to bring her girlfriend, she might as well not go because the funeral wasn't about her and her girlfriend but about our grandfather."

Due to his words, the man's sister became emotional and left and did not end up attending their grandfather's funeral.

"It's been almost a week since the funeral, and I called my sister to check on her since we hadn't spoken much since our disagreement. She wanted to know about our grandfather’s service, so I recapped everything. Then she started getting upset and saying she wished she could have been there," the man said.

He added that his sister's emotions made him "angry" because he felt he offered "countless solutions" and that she just "wanted to bring someone to intentionally cause drama."

"This turned into another argument, and her girlfriend ended up taking her phone and hanging up on me, throwing in a jab about me being a bad brother," he said.

Reddit commenters agreed that the man was in the wrong.

"Your sister didn't create drama. Your family, and you, did. Your sister is just who she is and wanted to attend an event with her partner. What ruined it is the fact that you cared more about protecting the feelings of bigots and homophobes instead of caring for your own sister," one person wrote in the comments section.

"You prevented your sister from going to this funeral to protect the feelings of your homophobic family? OP, defending people who are homophobic is just as bad as being one yourself," another person said.

However, some people argued that the sister still had a choice in whether or not to attend.

"I do actually agree that bringing new bf/gf to a family thing like a funeral would have likely been seem as 'disrespectful,' especially given that OP says they are homophobic. The sister could have come to the funeral, she could have come by herself, or her gf could have waited somewhere else, so they could meet up after," one commenter said.

"I know homophobes suck, but y'all, pick your f--king battles. If OP's sister thinks standing up for her gf is more important to her than showing up at her grandfather's funeral, then good for her! I, too, would have made that choice. But to then act as if she were somehow prevented from showing up when she wasn't is childish," someone else wrote.