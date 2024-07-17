Teen Devastated After Parents Buy Younger Sister New Car for Birthday, Only Give Her Gift Card and Book

A teen was left in a complicated situation after her parents gave her sister an expensive birthday gift.

The teen explained in her Reddit post that her sister was diagnosed with cancer last year, which was very hard on the family.

"I love my sister and I tried to be there for her as best as I could. I also did everything I could to make things easier for my parents. I took over all chores, cooked every day, cleaned the house, did laundry, took care of my younger sibling and babysat," she shared.

She said that after treatment, her sister is "doing really well" and she's "grateful."

However, after her parents bought her sister an extravagant gift for her 16th birthday, she's questioning things.

"Our birthdays are two weeks apart and hers was two weeks ago. My parents bought her a new car to celebrate after everything she went through which I understand, she does deserve it but I was a bit surprised because I thought they didn't have any money," she revealed.

She added that her dad has been "unwilling" to even help her get a used car due to their money troubles.

"Well my birthday just rolled around and my parents bought me a book that I mentioned in passing and a $25 takeout gift card to a place I like," she said.

When they asked why she didn't seem excited, she replied, "I told them that while I appreciate the gifts, I thought that they were finally going to help me with the remaining $800 for buying the used car seeing that they could now afford a new car for my sister."

Her parents then accused her of being jealous of her sister and "making everything about herself."

In a reply to a comment on the post, the teen revealed that she's 19 years old and received headphones for her 16th birthday.

One commenter was on the teen's side.

"It's not jealousy to feel undervalued. I understand your sister has been through hell but siblings of sick kids always seem to get lost in the panic," they said.

"Yes, your sister went through a lot but so did you. I understand that while she was going through treatment she may have gotten more gifts from friends, family, etc. But when giving gifts to you and your sister for birthdays Christmas etc, their values should be equal," someone else agreed.

"This is a surefire way for your parents to create a situation where you resent both them and your sibling," one person pointed out.

"I get it, cancer is scary, but the fact that you picked up a lot of the slack in the household for them and that went unnoticed/unappreciated is not okay," another person added.