Woman Threatens Divorce if Husband Doesn’t Start Cleaning Their Home

A woman on Reddit is threatening to divorce her husband if he does not start cleaning their shared home.

"I'm at my wits end. Everything changed after marriage and I couldn't tell you why. Our biggest problem is cleaning. My husband used to clean up after himself but after marriage he just completely stopped with no warning. We were dating for 3 years, engaged for 1, and now freshly married. We're 28 and 29," she prefaces her post.

"After we got married my husband stopped cleaning. He wouldn't pick up after himself, wouldn't do his agreed upon chores and suddenly became a slob. It was like he's been intentionally dirtying things up. I stopped doing all of my housework out of protest a month into our marriage and I now live in complete and utter filth. I'm rarely home due to the mess. I part time live with my sister at this point and he doesn't even care. I come home only to sleep at night and sometimes I don't even come home at all. It's like we aren't even married anymore and it's draining my mental health to the point where I've had multiple breakdowns this month. I'm completely over it. I wanted to get married but this is not the man I married. I would much rather be home where I belong, but I'm not a maid," she revealed.

The woman then went on to share what areas of the house are the messiest.

"The mess is as follows: wet food in the sink from him throwing his plate (finished or not) in there, bugs, garbage littered everywhere, puddles of mystery substances, the trash is never taken out, all of his laundry is dirty, clothes unfolded, crumbs galore, takeout everywhere since he won't cook, dishes piled to the skies. I can guarantee you there's more but I can't describe it right. It's like he's a toddler. It's exactly like mommy isn't cleaning up so he's tornadoing through our house and not caring. Before he would scrape his plate, rinse it, then leave it. He would take the trash outside and take the cans to the curb, he'd sweep, vacuum, occasionally do laundry and he would never eat in the bed. Now he does it all," she said.

Because of the mess, the woman shared that she just told her husband that if he does not clean the mess, she will be divorcing him.

"A few hours ago I told him that if he doesn't clean up tonight then I'm divorcing him tomorrow. I said if I don't see some progress on the house then we're over. He told me that I'm being an a--hole for no reason and that cleaning is no longer his job. I nearly popped a f---ing blood vessel. We did not decide on that. He's telling me that I'm throwing everything away over pride and that all new marriages go through this transition. Bull f----ing s--t. He told his mom and she called me not too long ago and told me that I need to calm down and reconcile. I really love my MIL and she's one of the most level headed people I know, hence the reason I'm writing this post. She's making me wonder if divorce is too far because it's only mess, but it's mess. She told me that we can reach a compromise, need to take a breather and talk about it all, but I truthfully do not want to. She reminded me of our good times and that life won't always be the way it is now, but I'm feeling incredibly skeptical. I cannot stand filth and I can't live like this even if it's for him," she said before asking if she is wrong in this situation.

The woman made an edit to the post and shared that she is really done with the marriage.

"Edit: After writing a long comment, I'm done. I know I just posted, but I truly am done. My MIL made me second guess myself but all I needed was to think about it all and hear an outside opinion even if it's just one. He fooled me for 4 years and marriage is not trapping me. He used to clean up after himself and be the most wonderful partner. It's a real shame that he showed his true colors after we paid so much on our wedding. I'm not a maid and he's not a toddler. Even toddlers are more responsible and respectful than him," she concluded.

READ MORE: Husband Makes Wife Look 'Inconsiderate' for Picking Up Check

People in the comments agreed that the woman was not in the wrong in this situation.

"Get your finances separated immediately, take your stuff to your sisters, and don't look back," one person advised.

"IT WILL NOT GET BETTER. RUN," shared someone else.

"Divorce him. Your life will not change or get better. His comment made that perfectly clear. Don't waste any more of your time," added a different Reddit user.

"Lawyer time. Since you have no kids and the marriage is recent, you may be able to save a lot of hassle and get it annulled," a different person said.