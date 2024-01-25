Woman Upset Boyfriend Doesn’t Buy Her Flowers Anymore Since Moving in Together

A man on Reddit revealed his girlfriend is upset with him since he stopped buying her flowers after they moved in together.

"My girlfriend and I have been together for almost [four] years, but only began living together just over a year ago. Before that we were long distance and I used to send her flowers for special occasions and sometimes just because. I often spent a good deal of money on a dozen roses. She was very grateful and would say how when she looked at them it reminded her of me and made her smile," he wrote.

"Since living together I haven't brought her flowers ... honestly, I hadn't really thought to, because I'm right here in the same flat and so she doesn't need a reminder of me," the man continued.

However, he recently noticed his girlfriend started buying flowers for herself.

"I asked her what was up with the roses, and she said she likes flowers and that as I never buy her them anymore she has decided to get them for herself. I didn't say anything at the time but this has really got to me questioning her. It seems really passive aggressive to go out and buy roses for yourself just to make a point (literally identical to the arrangements I bought for her!)," he explained.

Now, every time he sees the flowers she bought herself, he's "hit with how sh---y [of] a boyfriend she thinks I am."

In the comments, Reddit users gave the man some tough love about listening to his girlfriend.

"Aside from stating that you don't buy them anymore, has she actually complained to you about it? It sounds like she's just keeping up the tradition because she likes it, not because she's being passive aggressive," one person wrote.

"'Never stop dating your wife' is a golden oldie advice for a reason," another chimed in.

"Holy projection Batman... unless your girlfriend is actually complaining about it, calm down and let her buy her pretty flowers. Not everything is about you. If you feel like a sh---y boyfriend for not getting her flowers anymore, then YOU need to do something about it. Don't sit there and convince yourself she's being passive aggressive," someone else commented.