Vicious, Aggressive, Predatory New Yellowjacket Species Is Here for Fall

While mosquitoes and other insects including bees and wasps disappear after summer, this vicious, aggressive yellowjacket species is starting to dangerously buzz around even more.

Eggs laid in the spring through summer hatch and even more workers taking care of the queen emerge for fall. However, without nectar and insects to feed on they turn to us humans and the sugar in us.

According to the Medicine Net website, this latest yellowjacket species hails from Central America area are immensely more aggressive toward us humans without provocation.

Yellowjackets are distant relatives of hornets, bees, and wasps often compared most closely as a wasp species. They have the yellow and black markings like honeybees but are bigger and brutal because they don't just sting when they attack us, they also bite.

Also, when they sting they don't leave the stinger behind and can keep on harassing us according to the News Break app.

They’re biting and stinging just increases the pain. They just come screaming out at you. Very dangerous. Lethal to people who are allergic. The southern yellowjackets are absolutely vicious. They’re bigger and the nests are 10 times bigger than this.

These nests they build underground can get up to nine feet long. Yellowjackets are extremely protective of their nest and since they aren't afraid of humans at all according to News Break, a simple vibration that disturbs the yellowjackets' nest will bring them out in swarms to attack.

Wasps nest Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

If you get stung or bitten by a yellowjacket, immediately put mud or toothpaste to pull out the moisture and venom as well as reduce tension.

7 Pumpkin Color Meanings You Should Know Before Handing Out Candy on Halloween Pumpkins have become more than a Halloween decoration for families who want to spread awareness about a specific cause. Here is a look at the meaning behind seven different pumpkin colors. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll