YouTube has their YouTube Rewind for 2018, the video platform's annual recap of all the biggest YouTubers, viral videos, social media memes, and basically anything popular online over the past 12 months. It's a lot, but it's great.

2018's YouTube Rewind starts off strong with megastar, and everyone's favorite new Instagram user this year, Will Smith. The theme of this year's Rewind is that the YouTube users and creators control it, so when Will Smith says he wants Fortnite and famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee, he gets exactly that.

Set to a remix of Cardi B's inescapable hit "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, the famous YouTuber is suddenly sky diving out of a flying bus with fellow YouTubers ItsFunneh, GamingWithKev, Luzu, and more.

Upon landing on the magical island, the YouTubers and Internet personalities realize they control Rewind, meaning they can make anything happen – and they do.

Around a campire, Liza Koshi, sWooZie, and more YouTubers wish what they think Rewind should be, and then we see all those wishes magically come true.

We get to see a diverse who's who of online stars recreate a K-pop music video, do wacky science experiments, and eat EVERYTHING in a mukbang (in South Korea). EDM star Marshmello drops in, and so does the Walmart yodeling kid, who judges a figure skating performance by 2018 Winter Olympics medal winner Adam Adam Rippon. We also see a bunch of YouTube's animated, two-dimensional famous faces doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge to a remix of Drake's massive hit.

Then the Rewind video goes deep, dedicating a segment to activists, people promoting important causes, those who bravely talked about mental health, fierce and empowering queens of the drag world, increased Asian representation in media, and all women "finding their voices," teachers, refugees, and kids who follow their dreams.

Then the creators turn their attention to the comments to see what fans think should be in this year's YouTube Rewind. We get to see a lot of soccer, more Fortnite, some ASMR and slow-mo footage, and even YouTubers strutting a runway in the hilariously oversized costumes from Kanye West and Lil Pump's "I Love It" video, all set to a remix of Panic! At The Disco's recent hit "High Hopes." Oh, "Baby Shark" is in there, too.