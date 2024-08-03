YouTuber Discovers Dead Body During Livestream

A YouTuber managed to livestream the moment where he came across a corpse while urban exploring.

South Korean YouTuber Jeon Woo-chi, whose social media alias is Dosawoochi, and his friend were urban exploring a seemingly abandoned villa when they made the startling discovery. His channel mainly focuses on exploring abandoned areas throughout his local travels and earned over 90,000 subscribers for the content.

On Thursday (Aug. 1), he became a household name in Korea after his discovery was publicized. The friends were in Gangwon Province when they noticed a white Sedan that was parked between two properties, including the villa that they planned on going inside of and filming footage of.

“I think that there’s a person in the vehicle, but it’s a little weird, so I turned on the real-time broadcast,” Woo-chi said in the livestream on YouTube which quickly went viral and has over 700,000 views at the time of this article's publication.

The friends knocked on the car's window to get the attention of the person with their eyes closed who was in the driver's seat, but they did not move. Woo-chi called the police, who arrived on scene along with the local fire department. The authorities were able to get the vehicle's door open and confirmed that the person inside was, in fact, deceased. The identity of the person was obscured by blurring in the video and details about the deceased have not been made public.

Woo-chi documented the entire moment on his YouTube channel with the title, "[Real Situation] May The Deceased Rest In Peace."