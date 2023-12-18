11-Year-Old Goes Viral on TikTok for Showing off Luxury Items Totalling Over $100,000

A little girl is going viral on TikTok thanks to her wealth.

Moo Abraham has been dubbed the "billionaire's daughter" thanks to viral videos of her showing off her lavish accessories. Her parents, Emily and Adam Abraham are the founders of second-hand luxury goods store called Love Luxury.

Moo has shown off several high-priced items and designer accessories like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci and Hermés all on TikTok.

In one video, she showed off a watch worth over $12,000 watch and a handbag that costs $29,000. Including the other accessories that she wore in the video, her outfit totaled over $74,000.

In a separate video, Moo goes with her mother to buy her father a private jet. In the video, Moo shares what she wishes her dream jet would have. The mom then touches her and reveals how much their budget is.

"Dad said to keep it under $100,000,000," the mother reveals.

Other videos show Moo and her mother looking for a luxury car for her father and look at a $370,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan

In an interview with Business Insider, Emily shared that her daughter has always wanted to be in the spotlight.

"She's always wanted to be in front of the camera. She was always doing dance routines or gymnastics routines or singing and tying a blanket around her neck and running up to the windows, singing the Frozen song. So she's always been very flamboyant and had a lot of confidence," she shared.

The publication notes that is is unclear as to how much the family is actually worth.