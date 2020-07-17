2020 American Music Awards To Take Place Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 American Music Awards is set to take place this winter amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dick Clark Productions announced on Friday (July 17) that the 2020 AMAs will be held on November 22 at 8 PM EST. The awards show will air on ABC as a three-hour special.

Since 2007, the AMAs have been held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, the press release did not reveal the venue that it will be held at this year. The statement also did not mention the COVID-19 pandemic that has recently forced other award shows to be held virtually.

"Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date," the statement reads. "The broadcast will bring fans together with surprising musical performances and celebrate the artists who make it happen."

Last year's AMAs brought in 6.7 million viewers and overall delivered ABC’s biggest entertainment audience in adults ages 18-49 on any Sunday night since the Oscars.

The American Music Awards nominees use numerous factors to determine the nominations, including key fan interactions, album and song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social media activity and touring.