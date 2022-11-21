Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown at AMAs

On Sunday (Nov. 20) night's American Music Awards, Kelly Rowland took the stage to announce the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist.

The winner was Chris Brown, over The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, and Lucky Daye, although the "With You" singer was not in attendance.

When the audience booed, Rowland defended the singer.

"Excuse me, chill out," she told the audience. "I wanna tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music."

She continued, "And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I'll take this award, bring it to you, I love you, congratulations."

She blew a kiss to the crowd before exiting the stage.

Watch the moment, below:

The award comes after controversy surrounding Brown's apparent Michael Jackson tribute performance being canceled.

According to Variety, the performance was nixed just days before the show due to Brown's past, including the violent assault of Rihanna before the 2009 Grammys and subsequent arrests in later years for charges ranging from assault, violent threats, and allegations of rape.

Karrueche Tran, who once dated Brown, appeared as a presenter during the awards show. Tran was granted a restraining order against Brown in 2017 for threats of violence against her, as reported by CNN.

Brown posted about the cancellation on Instagram, writing in the caption, "“U SERIOUS? WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown."

Meanwhile, fans were unimpressed with Rowland's defense of Brown, calling him "an abuser" and "discriminatory asshat."

"Kelly Rowland is a clown for defending Chris Brown," another fan tweeted.

Someone else said, "What the f--- is Chris brown doing still winning awards and why is Kelly Rowland up there thanking his ass wtf truly."

The incident also sparked a discussion about singer Trey Songz, who has also been accused of the abuse of women.

"Somebody said trey songz is who they paint chris brown out to be and i need y’all to know… neither one of them is making it to heaven cause they both evil," a fan tweeted.

