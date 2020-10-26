2020 American Music Awards Nominees Announced: See the Full List

The 2020 American Music Awards nominees have been revealed!

On Monday (October 26), pop singer Dua Lipa announced the 2020 American Music Awards nominees live on Good Morning America, followed by additional nominees announced via the official AMAs Twitter account.

Lipa scored nominations for Favorite Female Artist in the Pop/Rock category and Favorite Pop/Rock Song. She also revealed that she will perform on next month’s show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead with eight nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion snagged five noms while Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four.

Currently, Swift is the record holder for most-ever AMA wins at 29. The “Cardigan” singer is nominated for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist and if she wins, she’ll become the first five-time winner in the show’s history.

BTS, EXO, and NCT 127 are up for the Favorite Social Artist award, alongside Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. BTS have won this category two years in a row.

According to Billboard, nominations are based on key fan interactions including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity.

The 2020 American Music Awards air on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out all the 2020 American Music Awards nominees, below.

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Taylor Swift - folklore

The Weeknd - After Hours

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton - Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me

Favorite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby - My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album – Latin

Anuel AA - Emmanuel

Bad Bunny - Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour