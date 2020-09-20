2020 Emmy Awards Winners Announced: See the Full List

The virtual 2020 Emmys have arrived.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday (September 20) with host Jimmy Kimmel. This year’s awards show is unlike any event in years past, with the entire show being virtual due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Even the iconic statuette has her own face mask.

“We’re delighted and honored to be producing the event on September 20th and have every intention of not only making sure that it is not compromised by this crazy moment in our lives, but that it is the most memorable Emmys ever and that you have a wonderful night,” the producers said.

This year is filled with firsts, Jasmine Cephas Jones won for her role in #FreeRayShawn while her father, Ron Cephas Jones, won an Emmy for his role on This Is Us. The pair became the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys.

Eddie Murphy won his first Emmy after being nominated for the first time forty years ago. This year, he won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The 72nd Emmy Awards telecast will air live at 7 P.M. CT on September 20 on ABC.

Discover the 2020 Emmy winners as they are announced, below.

Outstanding Actress, Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor, Comedy

WINNER: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy

WINNER: Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy

WINNER: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Comedy

WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Actor, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Outstanding Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Succession”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Outstanding Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Regina King, “Watchmen”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend ”

Louis Gossett Jr. “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: “Watchmen”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

Outstanding TV Movie

“American Son”

“Bad Education”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Outstanding Competition Series

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Variety Series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Reality Series (structured)

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“A Very Brady Renovation”

Outstanding Music Direction

WINNER: “The Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince” (CBS)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira” (Fox)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Drunk History”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

WINNER: “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience”: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC)

“73rd Annual Tony Awards”

“77th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

WINNER: “The Apollo” (HBO)

“Beastie Boys Story” (Apple TV+)

“Becoming” (Netflix)

“The Great Hack” (Netflix)

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” (EPIX)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

WINNER: “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (A&E)

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (Netflix)

“Ugly Delicious” (Netflix)

“VICE” (Showtime)

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

WINNER: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV+)

“Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews” (Netflix)

“Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues” (YouTube)

“The Randy Rainbow Show” (YouTube)

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

WINNER: “The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Dancing With The Stars” (ABC)

“The Little Mermaid Live!” (ABC)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“A Celebration Of The Music From Coco” (ABC)

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

WINNER: “National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (National Geographic)

“Between the Scenes – The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries” (TBS)

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community” (FX Networks)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet” (VH1)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

WINNER: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“A Very Brady Renovation” (HGTV)

Outstanding Casting for Reality Program

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: “The Cave” (National Geographic)

“American Factory” (Netflix)

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

“Becoming” (Netflix)

“Sea of Shadows” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

WINNER: “Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)

“Cheer,” “Hit Zero” (Netflix)

“Queer Eye,” “We’re in Japan!: Japanese Holiday” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Survivor” (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Program

WINNER: “American Factory” (Netflix)

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

“Becoming” (Netflix)

“The Cave” (National Geographic)

“The Last Dance,” “Episode 7” (ESPN)

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER: “Cheer,” “Daytona” (Netflix)

“Lego Masters,” “Mega City Block” (Fox)

“Queer Eye,” “Disabled But Not Really” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

“Top Chef,” “The Jonathan Gold Standard” (Bravo)

“Serengeti” (Rebirth)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

WINNER: “Why We Hate,” “Tools & Tactics” (Discovery Channel)

“Becoming” (Netflix)

“Home,” “Maine” (Apple TV+)

“McMillion$,” “Episode 1” (HBO)

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” “Not Your Average Joe” (Netflix)

Outstanding Narrator

WINNER: David Attenborough, “Seven Worlds, One Planet,” “Antarctica” (BBC America)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution” (History)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Elephant Queen” (Apple TV+)

Angela Bassett, “The Imagineering Story,” “The Happiest Place On Earth��� (Disney+)

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti,” “Destiny” (Discovery Channel)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: “Apollo 11” (CNN)

“American Factory” (Netflix)

“Beastie Boys Story” (Apple TV+)

“The Last Dance,” “Episode 1” (ESPN)

“McMillion$,” “Episode 3” (HBO)

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

“Lego Masters,” “Mega City Block” (Fox)

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really” (Netflix)

“Survivor,” “It’s Like a Survivor Economy” (CBS)

“Top Chef,” “The Jonathan Gold Standard” (Bravo)

Outstanding Pictured Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: “Cheer,” “God Blessed Texas” (Netflix)

“Deadliest Catch,” “Cold War Rivals” (Discovery Channel)

“Life Below Zero,” “The New World” (National Geographic)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “The Ball Ball” (VH1)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

WINNER: “Apollo 11” (CNN)

“Beastie Boys Story” (Apple TV+)

“Cheer,” “Daytona” (Netflix)

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” (Epix)

"McMillion$,” “Episode 1” (HBO)

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” “Cult of Personality” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi Camera)

WINNER: “Apollo 11” (CNN)

“Beastie Boys Story” (Apple TV+)

“Cheer,” “Daytona” (Netflix)

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” (Epix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” “The Noble Thing To Do” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

WINNER: “The Oscars” (ABC)

“62nd Grammy Awards” (CBS)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: “Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer,” “Closing the Net” (Netflix)

“Beastie Boys Story” (Apple TV+)

“The Cave” (National Geographic)

“Circus of Books" (Netflix)

“McMillion$" “Episode 1” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

WINNER: “Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira” (Fox)

“62nd Grammy Awards” (CBS)

“The Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“73rd Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor” (PBS)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

WINNER: “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience”: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC)

“2019 American Music Awards” (ABC)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

“The Little Mermaid Live!” (ABC)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

WINNER: “The Oscars” (ABC)

“77th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (NBC)

“62nd Grammy Awards” (CBS)

“The Little Mermaid Live!” (ABC)

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience”: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

WINNER: “The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)

“Lost In Space,” “Ninety-Seven” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things,” “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)

“Watchmen,” “See How They Fly” (HBO)

“Westworld,” “Crisis Theory” (HBO)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

WINNER: “Vikings,” “The Best Laid Plans” (History)

“Devs,” “Episode 8” (FX on Hulu)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Household” (Hulu)

“Tales From The Loop,” “Loop” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Strongman” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: “Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

“Defending Jacob,” “After” (Apple TV Plus)

“Devs,” “Episode 7” (FX on Hulu)

“The Plot Against America,” “Part 1” (HBO)

“Watchmen,” “Little Fear of Lighting” (HBO)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series

WINNER: “The Ranch,” “It Ain’t My Fault” (Netflix)

“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Ice Cream For Breakfast” (CBS)

“Family Reunion,” “Remember Black Elvis?” (Netflix)

“Will & Grace,” “Accidentally On Porpoise” (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour)

WINNER: “The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 7: The Reckoning” (Disney+)

“The End Of The F***ing World,” “Episode 2” (Netflix)

“Homecoming,” “Giant” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Insecure,” “Lowkey Happy” (HBO)

“Insecure,” “Lowkey Lost” (HBO)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

WINNER: “Black-ish,” “Hair Day” (ABC)

“Grace And Frankie,” “The Laughing Stock” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Liars” (Hulu)

“The Politician,” “Pilot” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

“This Is Us,” “Strangers: Part Two” (NBC)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Amazon Prime Video)

“American Horror Story: 1984,” “The Lady In White” (FX)

“Hollywood,” “Outlaws” (Netflix)

“Pose,” “Acting Up” (FX)

“Star Trek: Picard,” “Stardust City Rag” (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

WINNER: “Star Trek: Picard,” “Absolute Candor” (CBS All Access)

“American Horror Story: 1984,” “True Killers” (FX)

“Hollywood,” “Jump” (Netflix)

“The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 6: The Prisoner” (Disney+)

“Pose,” “Love’s In Need Of Love Today” (FX)

“Westworld,” “Crisis Theory” (HBO)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes

WINNER: “Watchmen,” “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)

“Carnival Row,” “Aisling” (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Household” (Hulu)

“The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 3: The Sin” (Disney+)

“Westworld,” “Parce Domine” (HBO)

Outstanding Period Costumes

WINNER: “The Crown,” “Cri De Coeur” (Netflix)

“Hollywood,” “A Hollywood Ending” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Mrs. America,” “Shirley” (FX on Hulu)

“Pose,” “Acting Up” (FX)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: “One Day At A Time,” “Boundaries” (Pop TV)

“The Conners,” “Slappy Holidays” (ABC)

“Will & Grace,” “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

“Will & Grace,” “What A Dump” (NBC)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

WINNER: “Succession,” “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)

“The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” (Disney+)

“The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 8: Redemption” (Disney+)

“Ozark,” “Fire Pink” (Netflix)

“Ozark,” “Wartime” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things,” “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)

“Succession,” “DC” (HBO)

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: “Watchmen,” “A God Walks In To Abar” (HBO)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Mrs. America,” “Phyllis” (FX on Hulu)

“Watchmen,” “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

WINNER: “The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)

“Modern Family,” “Finale Part 1” (ABC)

“The Ranch,” “Fadeaway” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

“Space Force,” “Save Epsilon 6!” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: “Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

“American Horror Story: 1984,” “Camp Redwood” (FX)

“Devs,” “Episode 3” (FX on Hulu)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Hollywood,” “Hooray For Hollywood” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

WINNER: “Stranger Things,” “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)

“Better Call Saul,” “Bagman” (AMC)

“The Boys,” “The Name Of The Game” (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Crown,” “Aberfan” (Netflix)

“Star Trek: Picard,” “Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2” (CBS All Access)

“Westworld,” “Parce Domine” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

WINNER: “The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“GLOW,” “The Libertines” (Netflix)

“Silicon Valley,” “Exit Event” (HBO)

“Space Force,” “The Launch” (Netflix)

“What We Do In The Shadows,” “The Return” (FX)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

WINNER: “The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“GLOW,” “Up, Up, Up” (Netflix)

“Space Force,” “The Lauch” (Netflix)

“What We Do In The Shadows,” “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches” (FX)

“Will & Grace,” “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

WINNER: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Household” (Hulu)

“Big Little Lies,” “What Have They Done?” The Bad Mother,” I Want To Know” (HBO)

“Killing Eve,” “Are You From Pinner?” (BBC America)

“The Morning Show,” “In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning” (Apple TV+)

“Ozark,” “Wartime” (Netflix)

“Succession,” “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Leslie Odom Jr., “Central Park” (Apple TV+)

Wanda Sykes, “Crank Yankers” (Comedy Central)

Taika Waititi, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Nancy Cartwright, “The Simpsons” (Fox)

Hank Azaria, “The Simpsons” (Fox)

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

WINNER: “Big Mouth Guide To Life” (Netflix)

“Doctor Who: The Runaway” (BBC America)

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

WINNER: “The Messy Truth VR Experience” (RYOT)

“Rebuilding Notre Dame” (TARGO)

“When We Stayed Home” (TARGO)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

WINNER: “Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?” (Disney+)

“Robot Chicken: Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special” (Adult Swim)

“Steven Universe Future: Fragments” (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

WINNER: “Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler” (AMC)

“The Good Place Presents: The Selection” (NBC)

“Most Dangerous Game” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Star Trek: Short Treks” (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

WINNER: Laurence Fishburne, “#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi)

Sephan James, “#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi)

Christoph Waltz, “Most Dangerous Game” (Quibi)

Mamoudou Athie, “Oh Jerome, No” (FX)

Corey Hawkins, “Survive” (Quibi)

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

WINNER: Jasmine Cephas Jones, “#FreeRayshawn” (Quibi)

Anna Kendrick, “Dummy” (Quibi)

Kaitlin Olson, “Flipped” (Quibi)

Rain Valdez, “Razor Tongue” (YouTube)

Kerri Kenney-Silver, “Reno 911!” (Quibi)

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead To Me” (Netflix)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“What We Do In The Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

WINNER: “Succession” (HBO)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

WINNER: “Watchmen” (HBO)

“Hollywood” (Netflix)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Supervision

WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

WINNER: “Hollywood” (Netflix)

“Carnival Row” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Defending Jacob” (Apple TV+)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Why We Hate” (Discovery Channel)

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (Hulu)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

WINNER: “Euphoria” (HBO)

“The Black Godfather” (Netflix)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program

WINNER: “Shameless” (Showtime)

“Ballers” (HBO)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

“Henry Danger” (Nickelodeon)

“Space Force” (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Program

WINNER: “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Outstanding Casting for Limited Series, Movie or Special

WINNER: “Watchmen” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX Networks)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Dev Patel, “Modern Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Fred Willard, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Bette Midler, “The Politician” (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

WINNER: “The Cave” (National Geographic)

“Chasing The Moon” (American Experience) (PBS)

“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements” (HBO)

“One Child Nation” (PBS)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler, “Making It” (NBC)

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!” (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef” (Bravo)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

WINNER: “Watchmen” (HBO)

“American Horror Story: 1984” (FX Networks)

“Catherine The Great” (HBO)

“Devs” (FX Networks)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

WINNER: “Euphoria” (HBO)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Grace And Frankie” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

WINNER: “Hollywood” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Pose” (FX Networks)

“Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor” (PBS)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill” (Netflix)

“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix)

“Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

WINNER: “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

WINNER: “So You Think You Can Dance,” Al Blackstone, Choreographer (FOX)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“Savage X Fenty Show” (Amazon Prime Video)

“So You Think You Can Dance,” Travis Wall, Choreographer (FOX)

“World Of Dance” (NBC)

Outstanding Main Title Design

WINNER: “Godfather Of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Abstract: The Art Of Design” (Netflix)

“Carnival Row” (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: “Cheer” (Netflix)

“Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night” (Food Network)

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Program

WINNERS (TIE): “Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance” (Netflix); “We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest” (HBO)

“Star Wars Resistance” (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Commercial

WINNER: “Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise”

“Bounce” – Apple AirPods

“Before Alexa” – Amazon

“Groundhog Day” – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

“The Look” – P&G

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour)

WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Mindhunter” (Netflix)

“Ozark,” “Boss Fight,” Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography (Netflix)

“Ozark,” “Civil Union,” Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography (Netflix)

“Tales From The Loop” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER: “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

“62nd Grammy Awards” (CBS)

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ and ‘Good Times'” (ABC)

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira” (FOX)

“73rd Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: “Insecure” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending,” Trevor Ambrose, Editor (Pop TV)

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Start Spreading The News,” Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor (Pop TV)

“What We Do In The Shadows” (FX Networks)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider” (HBO)

James Cromwell, “Succession” (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Martin Short, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Fox)

“The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Series (One Hour or more)

WINNER: “The Crown” (Netflix)

“Hollywood” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“The Blacklist” (NBC)

“The Rookie” (ABC)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“S.W.A.T.” (CBS)

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: “Bad Education” (HBO)

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” (Netflix)

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

WINNER: “Mr. Robot” (USA Network)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Cherry Jones, “Succession” (HBO)

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Harriet Walter, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary or Non Fiction Series

WINNER: “The Last Dance” (ESPN)

“American Masters” (PBS)

“Hillary” (Hulu)

“McMillion$” (HBO)

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness” (Netflix)