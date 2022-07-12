Sadie Sink Shockingly Snubbed for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Emmy Nomination

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations are out, and while Stranger Things Season 4 got plenty of love, one of the show's star actresses was overlooked in a major category.

The celebrated Netflix series snagged 12 nominations for Vol. 1 of its fourth season, according to Variety. The show will face off against steep competition including Euphoria, Squid Game and Succession in the Best Drama category.

However, Sadie Sink's name was notably missing from the list of nominees for Supporting Actress Tuesday (July 12). The stacked category includes Sydney Sweeney, Christina Ricci, Jung Ho-yeon, Patricia Arquette, Julia Garner, Rhea Seehorn, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook.

Millie Bobby Brown, who has starred as Eleven since Stranger Things premiered in 2016, was also snubbed by the awards show.

As teen Max Mayfield, Sink dazzled viewers in Season 4, with many of her character's scenes playing a pivotal role in not only pushing the series' story forward, but also in the progression of the show's emotional core.

***SPOILERS BELOW!***

In Season 4, Max became "cursed" by this season's villain — and the Upside Down's apparent evil mastermind — Vecna following the gruesome death of her abusive stepbrother Billy last season.

Max's lingering trauma and depression, brought to the screen with masterful nuance by Sink, made her an easy target for Vecna, culminating in the acclaimed Vol. 1, Episode 4 "Dear Billy" scene in which she narrowly escapes Vecna's brutality by channeling her strength through the power of friendship and human connection. The climactic scene famously features Kate Bush's now-inescapable "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)."

Fans of the series took to Twitter to react to the news, and many of them expressed their beliefs that Sink was robbed.

"Hi @FBI," one fan wrote. "I'd like to report a serious crime. Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown were ROBBED of Emmy nominations for #StrangerThings4." Another user called the snub "actual blasphemy."

"Sadie Sink should be nominated for an Emmy," another fan argued. "Her acting performance shined and got raves in a series where it's hard with all the VFX and Fantasy. Absolutely no reason for her not to be nominated. A HUGE snub!!!"

One fan optimistically pointed out that Vol. 2 of the fourth season was released after the eligibility period for 2022 closed, which means Sink may have a shot at picking up a nomination in 2023.

However, the general consensus amongst fans is that she shouldn't have to wait that long.

Check out more reactions to the snub, below:

Others pointed out that Selena Gomez, Amy Adams and Mandy Moore, as well as several shows, were also overlooked by the awards show this year.