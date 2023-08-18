Woman Sends $10,000 to Alleged Catfish Who Pretended to Be ‘Stranger Things’ Star

Strange things are happening in Kentucky!

A woman claims she was falling in love with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery, but was shocked to find out it was all a scam.

The young woman, McKayla, appeared in the YouTube series Catfished, where she revealed she left her husband after connecting online with someone she thought was the 28-year-old actor.

"I am obsessed with Stranger Things. [His character] Billy is just this bully. He kind of comes in, tries to dominate, which is totally unlike his actual personality," McKayla said.

She claimed the two "really hit it off" after connecting on an online forum, although she was "suspicious from the get-go." The scammer eventually won her over by "doing things" that made her "believe" he was Montgomery.

The scammer convinced McKayla he was Montgomery when he instructed her to watch a Stranger Things episode titled "Dear Billy," in which the actor makes a surprise cameo after his character's death.

McKayla and the scammer "bonded" when he vented that his own partner was "very controlling of him."

"I kind of empathize with that because my ex-husband was that way,. At about a year after we kind of admitted feelings for each other, he said, you know, 'There's nothing like, you know, the feeling of love when it's reciprocated.' And I said, 'What?' And he said, 'I'm indirectly asking you out,'" she continued.

The person pretending to be Montgomery instructed McKayla to keep their relationship "quiet" as he was supposedly still with his girlfriend. In real life, the actor is currently dating model Liv Pollock.

McKayla also sent about $10,000 to the man she believed was Montgomery, as he claimed he needed cash as he and his girlfriend hared a joint bank account.

"If you're someone like me, you're afraid of abandonment and you're a real big people pleaser and you're very co-dependent, these scammers, they just kind of come in and they leech off that. It's a dopamine fix every time you wake up, every time you go to bed, several hours a day. It's a fix. It's a hit," McKayla said.

Watch McKayla's episode, below: