‘Stranger Things’ Star Grace Van Dien Stepping Back From Acting Following Alleged Sexual Harassment From Film Producer

Stranger Things Season 4 star Grace Van Dien says she is stepping back from acting after she experienced sexual harassment while working on a movie.

Van Dien shared the revelation during a Twitch livestream this week.

Content warning: sexual assault

"Here's the thing: I've seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is, the last few projects I've worked on, I didn't have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for," Van Dien said.

"One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to, like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. So like, that's my boss. I didn't [do it] and I cried and I was so upset, but it's like, when people are like, 'How is streaming better for your mental health?' That's how," she continued.

Van Dien revealed she's turned down multiple movie offers due to the alleged incident.

The actress did not reveal the movie set the alleged harassment occurred on. She also did not name the producer who harassed her.

According to IMDb, Van Dien has three upcoming projects, two of which are in post-production.

Van Dien has played several roles over the course of her budding career. Most notably, the 26-year-old played cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

She has also appeared in V for Vengeance, Julius Caesar, Live!, What Comes Around and The Fix.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.