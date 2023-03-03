Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by Someone She Worked With in ‘Hunger Games’

Jena Malone says she was sexually assaulted while filming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.

The actress, who played Johanna Mason in the hit film franchise, opened up about the alleged assault in an Instagram post shared March 1.

Sharing a throwback photo from the French countryside taken in May 2014, Malone wrote that she was "a swirling mix of emotions" after the film wrapped shooting.

Content warning: sexual assault

"This time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going [through] a bad breakup and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with," she revealed.

Malone added that while she is "so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play," she wishes the experience "wasn't tied to such a traumatic event."

"That is the real wildness of life I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty," she added.

Malone also shared she is "ready to move [through] it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment" she previously felt, shouting out the "survivors out there."

See her full post below:

Malone has received a wave of support since sharing her story on social media.

"This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena," Willow Shields, who played Primrose Everdeen in the franchise, commented.

READ MORE: Jena Malone Aids in Arrest of Alleged Animal Abuser

Malone did not reveal the name of the person who allegedly assaulted her.

Lionsgate, the studio that produced The Hunger Games film series, has not commented as of publishing.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.