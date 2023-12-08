Wait, Is the New ‘Hunger Games’ Movie Just the ‘Star Wars’ Prequels?

According to a viral TikTok, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes shares nearly the same plot as the Star Wars prequels.

In a video uploaded back in November, TikTok user and musician @the_moonrocks explains how the Hunger Games prequel film focusing on Coriolanus Snow (a.k.a. the future President Snow) follows story beats nearly identical to that of the Star Wars prequel films, which follow a young Anakin Skywalker before his rise as the evil Darth Vader.

Warning: Hunger Games and Star Wars spoilers below:

"Do you realize that the plot of this movie is literally just the fall of Anakin Skywalker? It is the same plot as Star Wars," the user begins, referring to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

He explains that both films follow a "young impoverished teen looking to create a better life for his family" who ventures into a "city full of politics in power, far away from the fighting of the outer world."

Once they arrive in their respective city, their "talents and abilities" are noticed by the "absolute psychopath who is working in the shadows to fulfill a villainous plot," who simultaneously wants to use the main character's skills to advance their evil ambitions.

Along the way, each young man falls in love and starts a secret relationship with a beautiful, courageous young woman — Lucy Gray Baird or Padme Amidala, respectively — who is "violating a bunch of their society's rules."

However, his subsequent actions end up getting him "shunned by the very institution he swore his life to," and when his lover refuses to go along with him, he flies into a "fit of rage."

After murdering or nearly murdering his lover, he "fully succumbs to the evil and goes on to have a legacy as a child murderer."

Reactions were mixed in the comments section of the viral TikTok, with some film aficionados pointing out that both plots simply follow the "classic hero's journey/tragedy."

"You mean... storytelling and genres and tropes all follow the same beats with different unique aspects? Fascinating," one person sarcastically wrote.

"Everything has the plot of Star Wars because Star Wars was based on classic hero’s journey/tragedy, it’s literally at the heart of ALL media," another user argued.

"THERE ARE ONLY SO MANY ARCHETYPES OF STORIES. THEY ARE RUNNING OUT OF IDEAS," someone else commented.