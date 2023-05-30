‘Stranger Things’ Star and Streamer Grace Van Dien Slams YouTuber FaZe Rain for Sexist Comments

Stranger Things star-turned-streamer Grace Van Dien clapped back at YouTuber and FaZe Clan member FaZe Rain for his sexist rant towards her, and now their feud has gone viral.

Who Is Grace Van Dien?

Grace Van Dien is an actor and video game streamer known for her role as Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4. Her character was the subject of TikTok's viral "Chrissy Wake Up" song in 2022.

In early 2023, Van Dien announced she had stepped back from her acting career and is now a full-time streamer, having recently signed with FaZe Clan as a creator.

What Is FaZe Clan?

FaZe Clan is a professional e-sports and entertainment organization located in Los Angeles, Calif.

Launched in 2010, the company features players of popular video games such as Call of Duty, Valorant, Fortnite and Super Smash Bros.

They currently have 44 members listed on their website, including FaZe Rain and rappers Lil Yachty and Snoop Dogg.

Who Is FaZe Rain?

FaZe Rain, real name Nordan Shat, is a popular creator, YouTuber, streamer and co-owner of FaZe Clan. He makes vlogs, fanmail opening videos and Call of Duty content.

He has also been open about his journey with addiction. In 2021, he began to experience nerve damage via chemical neuropathy, which caused him to be unable to walk until February 2023.

What Did FaZe Rain Say About Grace Van Dien?

After Grace Van Dien was signed by FaZe Clan, she faced backlash from sexist viewers and fellow gamers, to which she responded during a stream, "Get f---ing wrecked."

In reply to her comment, FaZe Rain went on a misogynistic rant about the streamer.

"Grace, I'm sorry, all I wanna say is you're gold in Valorant, you make Stranger Things your entire personality even though you're only in one episode, you found out about Twitch through Tumblr, not only have you not hit a trick shot, but you don't even know what the f--k that is," he ranted.

"When you were still playing with Barbies, I made my first million out of this industry. And on top of it, you're excruciatingly mid who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night," he continued.

Grace Van Dien's Response to FaZe Rain

After catching wind of his nasty comments about her, Grace Van Dien responded to FaZe Rain via a YouTube video, and her clapback has gone viral.

"He says that I don't know what a trick shot is? You're right, I don't. And I know that's kind of what you're known for, but I know you, Rain, as the person who almost overdosed on a livestream," she began.

"I know that you're better now, and I'm really proud of you for that. I am, because I grew up with a mom heavily into drugs," she continued.

"Don't come after me for not knowing what a trick shot is, man. We're not on the same plane," the streamer added.

According to Dexerto, Van Dien also responded to FaZe Rain's comment about her being "mid."

"That is a very classy joke considering you were in the organization at the same time as a man who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women when they are intoxicated. I stand with the woman, by the way, where do you stand?" she said.

Van Dien also said she believes FaZe Rain felt comfortable commenting about her apperance because she "is a girl."

Why Are FaZe Clan Fans Mad at Grace Van Dien?

Because Grace Van Dien mentioning FaZe Rain's near-overdose, some fans are saying she took their feud too far.

"Rain basically birthed FaZe Clan how fkn dare she bring up his past like that for absolutely no reason," one person tweeted.

"I agree this felt really out of place and unnecessary," someone else wrote on Twitter.

Others, however, argue that Van Dien was just defending herself after FaZe Rain made extremely sexist and uncalled for comments about her.

"Not defending her, but like if he’s gonna low, then maybe she’ll go lower. Also, she literally said, 'I’m proud of you for getting better,' they’re literally trying to twist it and villainize her! But no! I see thru all the lies!" one fan tweeted.

"Idk, maybe don’t comment on women like they’re objects!" another agreed.