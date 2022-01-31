TikTok star Jordyn Lyne says she is proud to be a "catfish" as she continuously shows off her unbelievable transformations to her over 590,000 followers on the app.

In terms of dating means, a catfish is "a person who assumes a false identity or personality on the internet, especially on social media websites, as to deceive, manipulate, or swindle," according to Dictionary.com.

The 22-year-old from Doncaster, Yorkshire, has caused quite a stir with before-and-after vids, with some showing her shaving her chin hairs and proudly sporting her facial imperfections.

In one clip, she shows a reverse makeover, where she removes her wig, fake eyelashes and rubs off her fabulous makeup, captioning the post, "Biggest catfish ever?"

Watch the clip here:

Many of her followers have praised her for her incredible makeup skills, as well as reminded her she is gorgeous either way.

"YOU'RE STILL SO BEAUTIFUL THO," one user wrote, while another commented: "Pretty both ways."

Although there are a lot of positive comments, some trolls were less than impressed with her catfishing ways. "This should be illegal," one of her followers commented.

Another user backed Jordyn up with some comforting words: "He's right it should be illegal to be that stunning."

Jordyn takes the negative feedback with a grain of salt though. Recently she took one comment comparing her to Matilda villain Miss Trunchbull as an excuse to show off her makeup skills.

"Very much Miss Trunchbull from Matilda vibes," the comment read. Jordyn responded by sharing a video of her shaving her facial hair before applying some concealer, baby powder, bronzer and lip gloss to prove her point.

See the clip here:

"Actually amazing, I can’t even," one user commented on the gag-worthy transformation, while another said: "You're beautiful with or without makeup, forget those rude people."

A little makeup goes a long way, indeed!