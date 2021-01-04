Halsey Is Launching Her Own Makeup Line

Halsey is crossing over into the beauty industry.

On Monday (January 4), the singer announced the launch of her new beauty brand, about-face.

“‘About-face’ is officially available for preorder now! Many of you may already know that I have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers, and music videos alike for a long time. It is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool—not looking perfect,” she wrote on Instagram.

The pop star added that she has "worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and I hope you feel my DNA all over it.”

The new beauty line includes products for face, lips and eyes, as well as two limited edition cosmetic bags and tools such as a blending sponge and setting spray bottle. You won't find any foundation, concealer or contouring products in the online shop, though, as the brand is meant to help express, not conceal.

“Hi, we’re about-face, a new, multidimensional makeup brand for everyone, everywhere created by @iamHalsey,” the brand Instagram account announced in a post. “We’ve spent the last 2 years working hard to bring you the highest-quality, 100% vegan, cruelty-free makeup products that are fun, and easy to use - think of us as your ultimate tool for self-expression. We’re so excited to be on this journey with you - and it’s only the beginning!”

In an interview with Byrdie, Halsey explained that about-face is a “triple entendre” because it means to go in the opposite direction, stands for her initials, and when shortened, can be interpreted as the phrase "as fuck.”



“I’ve been doing makeup for myself for most of my career (even as far as SFX!). I am a student and a lover and every detail of this from shade names, to product ingredients, to packaging was me. I am so happy I could faint. Thanks for being so excited with me!!!!!” she tweeted.

Halsey’s about-face beauty products are available for pre-order and will begin shipping on January 25.