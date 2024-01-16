Elton John Is Now an EGOT Winner

One of the most exclusive clubs in all of entertainment is the EGOT — an acronym that signifies that someone has won each of the four top prizes in four different art forms: The Emmy for television work, the Grammy for musical work, the Oscar for film work, and the Tony for theater work. And with a win at tonight’s Emmys, Elton John became the latest person to assemble an EGOT — and only the 19th person in history.

John won an Emmy tonight for Best Variety Special (Live) for his live Disney+ concert film Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. he previously won five Grammy Awards, starting with one in 1987 for the song “That’s What Friends Are For.” He earned his first Oscar in 1995, when “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King won Best Original Song.

Five years later, John won the Tony for Best Original Score for the musical Aida. And, finally, he completed his EGOT with Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

(In between, John won four more Grammy Awards, a Grammy Legend Award, and a second Oscar for Original Song, for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the biopic of his life, Rocketman.)

At 76 years old, John is the second oldest artist in history to complete an EGOT; the oldest was John Gielgud, who finished his at the age of 87 when he won his Emmy for his performance in Summer’s Lease. (The youngest EGOT winner is Robert Lopez, who won an EGOT in the span of ten years by the time he was 39, thanks in large part to his work on films like Frozen and shows like The Book of Mormon and Avenue Q.)

Other notable EGOT winners include Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mike Nichols, and Mel Brooks.

Although it was originally broadcast live, you can still watch Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium on Disney+.

