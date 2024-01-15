From Boots to a Bentley, Music Icon Elton John Is Auctioning Off His Personal Items

Can you even imagine owning anything that Elton John owned? You better have boo-koo bucks to even think about getting involved in this auction. But hey, at least feel free to browse the pop star's items.

The 76-year-old living legend himself has decided to put several of his items on the auction block at Christie's in New York. According to the Barrons website, this will include a pair of his quintessential platform boots, a grand piano, art, home decor, furniture, and even sunglasses.

Are you interested in any of his Cartier jewelry or Versace shirts? How about Wigs, Louis Vuitton luggage, or his Capes? His extravagance on stage and in real life is as unique as is everything he plans to auction off starting on February 21 with a series of eight sales groupings in person and online according to Barrons.

It's called The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road and according to Town and Country Magazine, the sale is a symbolic closing chapter in John's life after selling the condo which he bought just after getting sober in 1990.

According to Town and Country Magazine, the items are from his former condo in Atlanta on Peachtree Raod and Christie's told the magazine that the items will be on display at their Rockefeller Center galleries for two weeks in February leading up to the auction.

This extraordinary collection not only showcases a diverse array of remarkable objects that encapsulate Elton's unique life, work, and art but also provides our clients with a glimpse into the profound impact that the city of Atlanta had on him.

If you want to see photos of every auction item with the starting prices then click here.

