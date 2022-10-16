Ed Sheeran Finally Reveals The Reason Why He Sent Marble Penis Statues to Celebrities Like Elton John and Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran finally revealed the reason that he decided to gift his celebrity friends like Sam Smith and Elton John, penis statues.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 14, the "Shape of You" singer explained why he decided to send the singers the NSFW custom presents.

“Elton John has been involved in my career from the get-go, and he buys me weird gifts,” he explained. “Just, like, odd gifts, like sexual sort of objects.” So to return the favor, Sheeran gifted the "Rocketman" singer a "massive marble penis" for his birthday in 2021. His goal was to hopefully beat out a memorable gift from Eminem. The rapper gave John "diamond-encrusted cock rings" as a wedding present to him and David Furnish in 2014.

“I got this huge, flopping, droopy thing," he added. "I got a few different iterations — there was, like, a big, erect, vein-y one. I gave it to him for his birthday, and Elton was over the moon about it."

When news got out that he gave John a marble penis, he would be frequently asked in interviews about it and have requests from people to get their very own "trophy."

"So, I would get them made for just, like, radio interviews, TV interviews," he continued. "And then, Sam was around my house. Sam was recording at a recording studio up the road, and Sam saw one of them and said, 'Can I have one?' And I said, 'What would you like?' And Sam said, 'One the size of me. One that's 6-foot-2.' So, there we go! That's it!"

Earlier this week, Smith and Sheeran made headlines when the "Unholy" singer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. They shared that they thought Sheeran was just joking when he offered to send them a giant statue of a penis.

"It's a six-foot-two marble penis. It's two tons. I have to get it craned into my house," they shared. The talk show host then questioned what they will do with the bust.

"Well, I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do," Smith shared.