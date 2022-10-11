Ed Sheeran Sent Sam Smith a 6-Foot Penis Statue as Gift

Ed Sheeran gave fellow English singer Sam Smith quite an interesting gift.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday (Oct. 11), Smith revealed that Sheeran gifted them a 6-foot tall statue of a penis.

The NSFW bust is marble and at first, Smith "thought it was a joke."

"It's a six-foot-two marble penis. It's two tons. I have to get it craned into my house," they shared.

The moment was prompted by Clarkson, who said, "I heard that you're about to get another trophy. And it's from Ed Sheeran? So I want to know about this trophy."

"Oh my god," Smith grinned.

Clarkson found the gift hilarious, asking if Smith is going to put it in their foyer.

"Like, what's going to happen?" she asked.

Smith said, "Well, I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do."

But, in a twist, apparently Smith is not even the first person to receive a marble penis from the "Bad Habits" singer.

"He gives people concrete penises. I'm not the first," Smith revealed. "Elton got the first," they added, seemingly referring to Elton John.

Clarkson joked that she wanted in on the club, saying she would display it in her backyard before telling Smith to "please name it."

"Oh, we should name it together," Smith suggested. "Philip?"

"Well, how proper," Clarkson quipped.

The pair settled on Duke of Hastings, which Smith said was "nice" and Clarkson joked that it "sounds grand and six-two."

Watch the interview clip, below:

In June, Sheeran invited Smith on stage to perform their 2014 hit "Stay With Me" at Wembley Stadium.

"Forever grateful for your support and friendship Ed," Smith captioned a video of the performance.

In a 2014 interview with Grazia, Smith said of Sheeran, "He’s such a support for me. He’s there texting me all the time making sure everything’s OK."