Celebrities around the globe are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96.

As the U.K.s longest-reigning monarch, her influence over England isn't the only sway the queen had. Queen Elizabeth II traveled extensively throughout her reign. She also impacted countless celebrities, actors, authors, athletes and television personalities.

From Ed Sheeran to Lady Gaga and more, many famous faces got the chance to meet the queen during her historic reign. But for every politician and Hollywood star you might expect to see the queen spending time with, there are just as many you probably wouldn't think she'd have met.

Queen Elizabeth II With Celebrities Over the Years See just some of the stars who got to meet Queen Elizabeth II during her historic reign.