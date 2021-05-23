The 2021 Billboard Music Awards have arrived!

On Sunday (May 23), the BBMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Nick Jonas will host the show as well as perform with the Jonas Brothers.

This year The Weeknd is nominated in an impressive sixteen categories and is set to perform. Meanwhile, Drake will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award and Pink will be receiving the Icon Award. Additionally, Trae The Truth will be honored with the Change Maker Award.

Prior to the official telecast that airs on NBC, select awards were announced online.

See all the 2021 Billboard Music Awards winners, below:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

WINNER: BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

WINNER: Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

WINNER: Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

WINNER: Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

WINNER: Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

WINNER: Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

WINNER: Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

WINNER: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

WINNER: Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

WINNER: Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

WINNER: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

WINNER: BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song



Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song



24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

WINNER: AJR, “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

WINNER: SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

WINNER: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens"

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”

WINNER: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”