Drake's son Adonis won over hearts at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

During the telecast Sunday night (May 23), Drake accepted the Artist of the Decade award. The rapper was given the choice of who he wanted to introduce him, and of course he chose his closest family and friends.

After a video package containing highlights of his music career aired, Drake walked onto the stage with his 3-year-old son, Adonis. Drake's mother, Sandi Graham, was also on hand to cheer on her son.

Though Drake was there to accept an award for his career achievements over the past 10 years, it was little Adonis who stole the show. At one point, while holding his dad's trophy, the toddler began to cry, seemingly startled by the crowd and loud applause.

"Adonis" even trended on Twitter after users began posting about the adorable moment when his father picked him up and held him up to the microphone.

Watch the moment and see reactions from social media, below.

"I'm really self-conscious about my music," Drake admitted during his acceptance speech. "I rarely celebrate anything, and just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer. It's being so unsure how you're getting it done, that you just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night."

"I didn't write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, 'cause to be honest, I don't really understand it myself," he continued. "I just know that I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right."