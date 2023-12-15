Here’s a Look at First-Week Sales for Every Nicki Minaj Album

Thirteen years after Nicki Minaj dropped her debut album, Pink Friday, the New York rapper continues her sales dominance with the follow-up project Pink Friday 2.

According to Hits Daily Double, Nicki's latest album is on track to sell 200,000 equivalent units in its first week of release. This shouldn't be a surprise since Nicki delivered a 22-song project with some top-notch guest appearances. The Queen Barbz reunites with Drake on "Needle," a melodic track that finds Drizzy crooning over a smooth Afrobeats instrumental. Then there's the fan-favorite banger "Everybody," featuring Lil Uzi Vert, with Nicki spitting braggadocious bars over a New Jersey club beat.

Other songs like the abrasive track "FTCU" find Nicki aiming her lyrical spears at her competitors. "Stay in your Tory lane, b---h, I'm not Iggy/I know that these n---as tryna bang like Chiddy/I am such a catch n---a, throw on ya mitty," she spits on the song.

Fans also speculated that Nicki used wordplay to throw shade at Latto on the song "Fallin' For You". "Picture not listenin' when I said you would dread that / I mean locs, ho, you’s a chop ho/ I’m number one, y’all go argue over top four," she raps on the track.

Throughout Nicki's illustrious career, her commercial success has propelled her into worldwide fame and brand recognition. The 41-year-old rhymer is one of the best-selling female rappers of all time with 100 million units sold worldwide.

So with that, we're highlighting the total first-week sales for her four albums: Pink Friday, Pink Friday...Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint and Queen. Overall, Nicki Minaj's impressive sales figures have solidified her place in hip-hop history. Check the numbers below.