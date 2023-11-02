Need to know how to watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? We've got you covered!

With the holiday season finally upon us, Thanksgiving is just around the corner — as is the American staple that is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, for which millions of people tune in each year to see captivating live performances and jolly displays!

This year, the parade will celebrate its 97th anniversary with 30 floats, 25 giant balloons and dozens of special performances.

Below, find out everything you need to know about the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including how to stream the event and what time it takes place.

When Does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Air?

The parade, which takes place in Manhattan, will air on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) beginning at 9AM ET. The parade will run for three hours, concluding at noon (12PM ET).

How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

The parade will be available to watch live on television via NBC.

Can I Stream the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Online?

Yes, the parade will be available to stream online via the Peacock streaming app.

Who's Performing at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

This year's performance lineup includes Cher, Jon Batiste, Brandy, Bell Biv DeVoe, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Ashley Park, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw, Alex Smith, Manuel Turizo and Miss America Grace Stanke.

Nine marching bands as well as a number of different dance troupes from across the U.S. will also perform during the parade.

What Balloons and Floats Will Be at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

This year's parade will include new balloons such as Po from Kung Fu Panda, Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat & Chugs, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, Leo the lizard from the Netflix movie LEO, Uncle Dan the duck from Migration and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Returning favorites include SpongeBob SquarePants, Ronald McDonald and Pikachu with Eevee.

New floats for 2023 will include Camp Snoopy, Mutant Mayhem, Igniting Memories, Palace of Sweets and the Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka.