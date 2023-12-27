King Charles Honors ‘Selfless’ Workers in Christmas Day Speech

King Charles III is honoring workers with his latest speech.

The Christmas message is a tradition that dates back over 90 years and this year's speech was filmed in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace. During his speech, King Charles reflected on the past year and how we should treat others the way we would want to be treated.

"At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘do to others as you would have them do to you,'" he said.

Elsewhere, he spoke about kindness he has witnessed and the ways in which people are caring for one another.

"Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another – going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do: at work and at home; within and across communities," King Charles shared.

He then thanked the “selfless army” of volunteers who support their communities and labeled them as "the essential backbone of our society."

This year's Christmas message was King Charles' second one. He delivered one last year after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Charles's coronation ceremony was held in May of this year.