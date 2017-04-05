23 Athletes and Celebrities Who Gave Romance a Go

Athletes and Celebrities Who Gave Romance a Go

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren't the only pair to fall head over cleats in love.

The new celebrity power couple has been dominating headlines in recent weeks as the public tries to wrap its collective head over the fact these two are an item.

But athletes and celebrities from the world of pop culture have been canoodling for as long as it takes to sit through a rain-delayed doubleheader, and A-Rod himself has already dipped his toes in the fame pool: he's been linked to such A-listers as Kate Hudson, Madonna and Cameron Diaz, so this is old hat for him.