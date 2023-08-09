From her time singing in a church choir as a child to wowing concert audiences across the globe, Whitney Houston left an indelible mark on the entertainment business.

Houston's talent garnered countless award nominations including 26 times for Grammys. She won six of those.

Houston's vocal range in countless performances, from her memorable Super Bowl appearance to her role in "The Bodyguard," could only be matched by her style and fashion sense.

Houston died Feb. 11, 2012 at the age of 48.

Here is a look back at 30 times Whitney Houston looked absolutely flawless both on and off stage.

