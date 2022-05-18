Bobby Brown Says He Sees His Late Children in His Dreams: ‘They’re Always Together’

A father's heartbreak! Bobby Brown is opening up about continuously seeing his late kids in his dreams.

Daughter Bobbi Kristina and Son Bobby Jr. sadly passed away at age 22 and 27, respectively, as a result of drug use.

"I always see them at beaches or in fields," the hip-hop legend told People. "They're running away, but they're laughing. And they're always together. I didn't have many dreams about Bobbi Kristina before Bobby Jr. died. But then all of a sudden — floods of dreams."

Bobbi Kristina — daughter Bobby shared with late icon Whitney Houston — was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31, 2015. She died later that year after months in a coma.

Bobby Jr. — son Bobby shared with ex Kim Ward — died of an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl inside an apartment in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2020.

"No family, no father should have to go through this," the "Every Little Step" singer, who alongside his wife Alicia Etheredge had made it their mission to speak out against the dangers of drug abuse.

The pain of losing two of his children is something the Being Bobby Brown star still deals with today.

"I've cried, but not how I want to," the singer, who has six remaining children, added. "I really want to just scream to the top of my lungs and cry, but it's just not there."

Seeing Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. in his dreams though helps him find some peace. "That's enough for a father to feel like God has them," he concluded.

The 53-year-old singer is the star of an upcoming A&E docuseries, Biography: Bobby Brown, premiering May 30.

Watch a preview for the two-part series here:

The series examines his rise in the music world, his battle with addiction, his failed marriage to Houston and the tragic loss of his two children.