In 1997, Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella brought together a talented and diverse cast for a fresh musical adaptation of one of the most beloved fairy tales.

On Feb. 12, Disney+ added the cult classic to its streaming service, seemingly due to fan demand. Social media blew up after the announcement, proving that fans still can't get enough of the live-action version of Cinderella, starring pop and R&B icon Brandy as the titular princess.

Featuring a cast including Broadway veterans, pop superstars and legendary actors, 24 years later and Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella is still a hit. So, what has the cast been up to since 1997?

Below, take a look at the then and now for the cast of Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella.