Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Her Sexuality After Raven-Symone Tells Her She Gives Off ‘Lesbian Vibes’

Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight regarding her sexuality.

The View co-host addressed her sexuality after former co-host Raven-Symoné said Whoopi gave off "lesbian vibes."

"Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around. I am not a lesbian," The Color Purple star told Raven and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, on a recent episode of The Best Podcast Ever With Raven and Miranda.

"But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television," the 67-year-old Hollywood legend added, noting she's had to set boundaries with several lesbian friends in the past.

READ MORE: Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual: ‘Attracted to the Person That Is There’

"I’ll tell them, 'I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here, I’ll do this, but I’m not going to do this' … and they’re like, 'OK!'" Whoopi continued.

During their chat, the That's So Raven alum admitted she was attracted to Whoopi when the two co-hosted The View together in 2015 and 2016.

"Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much. But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!" the 37-year-old former Disney star admitted.

READ MORE: From Stonewall to Today: 50+ Years of Modern LGBTQ+ History

"Sometimes, Whoops, you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes," the Cosby Show star confessed, as her wife joked that Raven "wants everybody to be gay."

"I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s! I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here, right now," Miranda quipped.

The View airs at 11AM EST on ABC.