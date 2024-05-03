Raven-Symone Demands Fans Stop Sending Her Wife Death Threats

Raven-Symone is speaking out against fans and urging them to stop sending her wife death threats.

In a TikTok posted to her wife's page, Raven and her wife are sitting side-by-side with a serious face as she makes her feelings known.

"I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it," Raven begins.

Her wife, Miranda Maday, then speaks and shares that the hate that she has received has "really become wild." Maday went on to explain past comments she made about being unfamiliar with Raven's career prior to them being romantically involved.

"I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only have ever said that I did not grow up watching That's So Raven. I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work," Maday said.

She then praised Raven, saying that her wife is "endlessly talented" and has deserved awards for her work.

"I'm receiving so much hate for something that is really just a spiral of misinformation," Maday continued.

After Maday was done speaking, Raven spoke up and gave a final message to those who were bullying her wife.

"For all the blue checks out they're acting like trolls, sit down. Thank you, no need," she shared.

The renewed backlash for the couple comes after they made an appearance on the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast.

"I'm married to her and the fact that I didn't watch the show was something that Raven appreciated," Maday said while on the podcast.

As for why she didn't watch That's So Raven when it originally aired, Maday said that she was "too old" for it then.

"I think I was a little too old. My sister who is five years younger than me watched That's So Raven, loved That's So Raven, and now that I've seen all of it, I love That's So Raven," Maday revealed.

These comments sparked backlash from fans, which led to the couple speaking out.