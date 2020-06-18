Raven-Symoné is a married woman! The Disney Channel alum announced she secretly wed her girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday in a surprise wedding ceremony earlier this week.

The 34-year-old actress and former View host shared the exciting news on Instagram Thursday (June 18), first hinting at her nuptials with a cryptic post, reading, "So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!"

She then confirmed it in a second post, writing, "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a--hole!!! I’s married NOW."

The beautiful photo sees the happy couple hugging and smiling from ear to ear.

In another post, Symoné thanked her loved ones for being part of her big day, writing, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

Meanwhile, her wife posted a sweet video of them kissing.

Symoné opened up about her personal life and sexuality during the 2016 docuseries It Got Better, admitting she knew she was attracted to women at around 12 years old. However, she denied her feelings in order to maintain a certain public image.

"I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys,” she explained at the time. "I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand."

Once she came out, Symoné said she not only felt "lighter" but "felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself."