‘The View’ Hosts’ Worst On-Air Fights and Most Awkward Moments Ever

"I had this idea for a show: different women, different points of view; maybe a little too different," Barbara Walters famously remarked at the top of each episode of The View in the daytime talk show's earlier seasons.

Little did she know just how different — and, years later, just how hostile — those views would become.

Since 1997, and with 30 Emmys to its name, the ABC show has aimed to supply TV viewers with conflicting perspectives among high-profile women. Republicans and democrats, atheists and the God-fearing, gun-toters and pacifists: they've all had time and a network's backing to plead their cases. And the results have been — sometimes — consequently chaotic; screaming matches, walk-outs and tears have all become standard facets of View viewing.

These days, Meghan McCain is the likeliest panelist to make headlines with fiery, right-leaning takes on elections, immigrants' rights and impeachment trial hot takes. But she's certainly not the first woman to make waves with her spot on the show. The famous Rosie O'Donnell v. Elisabeth Hasselbeck showdown of 2007? That Raven-Symone vs. Candace Cameron Bure wedding cake controversy? These and many other spats have made for a truly unforgettable 23 years of debate. (And, of course, who could forget the pioneering era of Star Jones?)

Check out the 25 worst on-air fights and awkward moments The View has offered viewers so far, and if there are any truly emblematic scuffles we've missed, be sure to leave them in the comments.