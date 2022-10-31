Raven-Symone Dances to ‘That’s So Raven’ Theme Song at Party

During Halloweekend 2022, Raven-Symoné's wife Miranda Pearman-Maday captured a hilariously adorable throwback moment during a Diwali party Oct. 29.

"When the DJ's got jokes," Pearman-Maday captioned the TikTok video, which showed Raven dancing and singing along to her iconic That's So Raven theme song.

The video also caught comedian and party host Lilly Singh, as well as actress Victoria Justice, enjoying the song.

Raven is seen in the video laughing and dancing to the song while she sports a bleached and shaved head, glasses, and all-black outfit.

A man in the background shouts, "Oh my god!" when he seemingly realizes Raven herself is there, to which the Disney star gave a coy wave over her shoulder.

Cheers from the surrounding crowd also supported the song choice.

"Aw raven’s got such a great sense of humor I’m glad she was jamming to it," a fan commented.

"At least she jammed out. Raven is such a team player for this," another fan said.

Someone else wrote, "That lady needs to know how much she is a core memory to so many of us."

"She knows she made history," a fan said on Twitter, including the 2004 music video for the song.

That's So Raven ran from 2003 to 2007, and Raven herself sang the theme song for the show, which became one of Disney Channel's most successful.

Raven followed the fictional Raven Baxter, a teenage psychic, and her friends Chelsea and Eddie.

Raven's fellow Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon also played a recurring role on the hit show, as Raven's bully Alana.

Recently, the two reunited when Alana came back to the world of Raven Baxter in the reboot Raven's Home.

According to Page Six, Raven even became a confidante for Bailon during her fertility journey while filming, given that Raven's wife is a doula.

"I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes of shooting," Bailon said.

She added, "I can’t wait for me to get back to LA and for her to meet him. That will be awesome."

Bailon also joked about the two singing their 2007 Cheetah Girls 2 song "A La Nanita Nana" to her son as a lullaby.