Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual: ‘Attracted To the Person That is There’

Wayne Brady is owning his truth!

The TV host recently opened up about his sexuality, announcing that he is "pansexual."

"To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place," The 51-year-old told People. "I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there."

The Let's Make a Deal host was previously married to ex-wife Mandie Taketa, and they share 20-year-old daughter Maile Brady.

"Pan" refers to "all." Meaning that an individual is sexually attracted to all people regardless of gender.

"Pan is more about all-inclusive, and bi tends to be more than one," GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told USA Today. "The golden rule, honestly, is to call someone by how they identify."

"Pansexuality is a newer and more expansive term, a bisexual person may have a preference more toward a particular gender and a pansexual person doesn't usually take gender into account," Cathy Renna, director of communications at the National LGBTQ Task Force, added.

Other notable celebs who have come out as pansexual include Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, reality star Tammy Slaton and more.

In 2018, Panic! at the Disco frontman Bendon Urie, came out as pansexual.

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her, but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care," the singer told Paper Magazine. "If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to."