5 Seconds of Summer Address False Sexual Assault Allegations In Group Statement

5 Seconds of Summer shared a group statement regarding sexual assault allegations against members.

The band shared a statement on their Twitter account on Friday (June 26).

"We are posting this against the advice of our team," they began. "We, as a band, didn't feel it was the right time for a tour announcement."

The band announced that their No Shame World Tour has been rescheduled to next year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A handful of their previously announced shows have been canceled due to scheduling issues.

"We felt it was much more important to address false accusations first, but we were told not to comment," they explained. "We are done being silent."

"We stand with all victims of SA [sexual assault]," the group continued. "Just because it wasn't us doesn't mean it didn't happen."

"We will be working even harder to ensure fans are safe at our shows," they added. "Our connection with our fans is more important to us than anything in this world."

Last week, 5sos member, Michael Clifford, posted a series of tweets regarding a sexual assault allegation against him that later proved to be false. The accuser discovered that she was assaulted by another man who is now deceased.

