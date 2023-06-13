Michael Clifford of 5SOS Is Going to Be a Dad and Fans Feel Old as Hell

Michael Clifford is officially going to be a dad, and 5 Seconds of Summer fans feel super old now.

The 5SOS guitarist and his wife, Crystal Leigh, announced the happy news on Instagram Monday (June 12) alongside adorable photos showing off both Leigh's baby bump and their ultrasound pics.

"You’re already everything," Clifford wrote in his Instagram caption.

The baby is due November 11.

Fellow musicians as well as Clifford's bandmates celebrated the news in the comments section.

"Aw yeahhhhhh," Matthew Koma commented.

5SOS bassist Calum Hood shared the post on his own Instagram Story, writing, "A big congrats to the soon-to-be parents."

"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves. I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!" Clifford told People about his and Leigh's baby news.

"It really has changed my outlook on life, though. The fact that for every single human on the planet (including everyone reading this), a strong woman had to go through carrying a baby, going through all of the emotions that come with being pregnant, and then deliver the baby is just astounding," he added.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the news online with shock and support.

"What do you mean Michael Clifford is going to be a dad? What do you mean we’re getting unclesos?" one fan tweeted alongside crying emojis.

Others expressed how old they feel since the band officially debuted with their first single, "She Looks So Perfect," nearly 10 years ago in 2014.

"Bruh, I'm so old Michael Clifford is going to be a dad. I'm so happy for them, but also??? Soon it will be 10 years I became a 5sos fan. I was still in high school, and now??" one fan lamented on Twitter.

"Michael Clifford making me feel OLD," another fan tweeted, summing up the general consensus among the fandom.

